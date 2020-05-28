5. She Stopped Posting About Huxley Months Ago

The internet personality’s followers noticed that she stopped posting photos of Huxley earlier this year. He also was no longer featured in her vlogs. She last posted about him on Instagram on February 16, writing, “The last couple days have been hard I don’t want to sugar coat anything. We have had a lot of melt downs, and lots of behaviors that have had us on our knees begging god for guidance! … I wish autism and adoption trauma had a manual to direct you through it all.”