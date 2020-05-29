Her story. Myka Stauffer received backlash in May 2020 when she revealed her decision to rehome her adopted son with autism, but she was transparent about the process long before the controversy.

The YouTube star documented her journey on her channel, sharing details about everything from Huxley’s diagnosis to her desire to adopt more children. She seemed honest and open about the ins and outs of the ordeal.

Stauffer and her husband, James Stauffer, announced in May 2020 that they gave Huxley to a “new mommy” in a “forever home” three years after his adoption from China. “Once Huxley came home, there were a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of and that we were not told. So over the past few years, Huxley has been in numerous therapies to try and help him with all of his needs. Over the last year has been the more intense therapy to try and help him as much as possible,” he explained in a YouTube video. “For us, it’s been really hard hearing from the medical professionals. A lot of their feedback [has been] really upsetting for us, because it’s not what we ever wanted to hear. We never wanted to be in this position, and we’ve been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible.”

Myka, for her part, insisted the couple could not provide for their son. “There’s not an ounce of our body that doesn’t love Huxley with all of our being. There wasn’t a minute that [we] didn’t try our hardest,” she said. “And I think what Jim is trying to say is that after multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that [with] his medical needs, he needed more.”

The internet personality, who shares four other children with her husband, added: “Do I feel like a failure as a mom? Like, 500 percent. … It’s not about me at all, but … the last couple of months have been the hardest thing I could’ve ever imagined.”

