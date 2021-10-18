Doing a double take! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s daughters are friends just like their moms.

The Rules According to JWoww author gave birth to Meilani in July 2014 with her then-husband, Roger Mathews. The former couple went on to welcome son Grayson two years later before their 2019 divorce.

As for the Dancing With the Stars alum, she and husband Jionni LaValle, who wed in November 2014, share Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo.

The A Shore Thing author exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2021 that her eldest two children believed that she was an actress, saying, “I tell them that it’s not real. I’m just acting, like, I’m playing a role, that’s what they think. … I don’t think they’re ready for [the truth] yet. So as of right now, I am an actress.”

Polizzi added that she wants to wait until her children are 16 or 17 to be honest with them, since “they’ll kind of get it” then. “Like, ‘Listen, Mommy had some crazy years before she was a mommy. She let loose. So whatever you see on TV back then, just do the opposite of what I did,’” the Chile native joked.

Two months prior, Farley exclusively told Us that Meilani no longer thinks that cooking videos on YouTube made her mom famous.

“She’s like, ‘Mommy, they said you’re on Jersey Shore and Aunt Nicole got arrested and you peed behind a bar!’” the New York native recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’”

Although the little one has heard of major moments from the MTV show, she and her younger brother are not allowed to watch. “If it’s 8 on a Thursday, I’m like, ‘OK, guys, go to bed. Mommy’s show’s on,’” Farley told Us. “I try to avoid it but with the internet and kids just being kids, they all know.”

The Marriage Boot Camp alum sees Meilani and Giovanna following in her and Polizzi’s footsteps, saying that they “love the cameras” and “FaceTime each other almost every day.”

Farley said, “Obviously, as a parent, you want your kids to be better than you and different than you and prosper and everything, but Meilani and Sissy … I have a feeling they’re going to end up in the entertainment industry somehow in some way.”

