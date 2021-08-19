Dad days. While Owen Wilson rarely talks fatherhood, the actor gave a glimpse of life with his kids on Wednesday, August 18.

“Sometimes telling the stories at night, you do take a little pride that these guys are into this story!” the Wedding Crashers star, 52, gushed to Enquire of Robert, 10, and Finn, 7. “One of them even said, ‘Dad, you should do something with this. This is a really good story!’ It was about this little pack of boys in a postapocalyptic world, and there’s a pack of dogs — I play to my audience.”

Storytelling may be his strength, but the Texas native admitted he isn’t a great cook.

“I make pretty good sandwiches,” the Golden Globe nominee joked. “Well, it’s really like a peanut butter and jelly. I think I prefer the crunchy. Although I actually use almond butter, but I call it a peanut butter and jelly.”

The Loki star went on to share a story about trimming his youngest son’s fingernails. When Finn told his dad not to “go below the line,” Wilson told him to “relax.” The comedian asked his son to thank him, and while the little one obliged at first, he subsequently whispered, “For nothing.”

Wilson reflected on the moment, saying, “It’s funny how we get cast in these roles, because it seems like just yesterday, I was the one muttering ‘for nothing,’ and now I’m the person in this role. Once you’re an adult, you think childhood was so innocent and beautiful, but you forget. … That’s a big part of being a kid: being broken. It’s like Cool Hand Luke — I’m breaking him. And then he says, ‘For nothing.’ That was me.”

The Drillbit Taylor joked that responses like that are how children “wind up at military school.”

The Internship star welcomed Finn with Caroline Lindqvist in January 2014, and he shares Robert with Jade Duell. Esquire’s Ryan D’agostino wrote in the interview that Wilson lives close to Lindqvist and Duell and the former couples get along as the Cars voice actor raises them on “a single-dad schedule.”

Earlier this month, Owen’s brother Luke Wilson exclusively told Us Weekly that Robert and Finn are big fans of their dad and uncle’s projects.

“I think it’s getting to be just kind of the regular thing around the house, but it is hilarious,” Luke, 49, told Us.