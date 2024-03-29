Peter Phillips was the first of Queen Elizabeth III and Prince Philip’s grandchildren to have kids of his own.

Peter, the son of Princess Anne and ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips, married Autumn Kelly in 2008. Two years later, Peter and Autumn expanded their family and welcomed daughter Savannah in December 2010. Their second daughter, Isla, followed in March 2012.

Peter and Autumn separated in 2019, two years before their divorce was finalized. As the now-exes remained committed to coparenting, Savannah and Isla have formed tight-knit relationships with other royal relatives.

“[My mother] loves seeing them ride, she loves having them round for Sunday lunches and taking them for walks,” Peter gushed in the 2020 ITV documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70 of watching Anne as a grandmother to his and sister Zara Tindall’s children. “Doing all the things that we would do as kids.”

