Hot mama-to-be in the city! Pregnant Ashley Graham showed off her bare baby bump during a “staycation” with her husband, Justin Ervin, on Saturday, August 31.

The model, 31, shared two sweet snaps of herself in a floral bikini on a boat in New York City. In the first pic, the filmmaker, 30, sweetly touches his wife’s stomach as she looks at him in adoration.

In the second photo, however, Graham showed off her silly side, sticking out her tongue while cradling her belly with one hand and holding what appeared to be an iced coffee in the other.

The following day, the America’s Next Top Model alum and her beau soaked up the last bit of summer at a rooftop pool. Graham showed off the epic views on her Instagram Stories along with a mirror selfie, in which she posed in a striped swimsuit top and peach-colored pants.

Graham announced her pregnancy on Instagram in mid-August. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the American Beauty Star host captioned a video. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

Ervin, meanwhile, shared the happy news in a post of his own. “To my forever love and my daily inspiration,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself holding an ultrasound picture and kissing Graham on the cheek. “Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us.”

Graham has since proudly showed off her growing midsection on many occasions. “Naps are a new non-negotiable,” she captioned one Instagram video of herself laying out on the beach last month.

