The final stretch! Cassie Ventura Fine is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy with husband Alex Fine and experiencing a range of emotions.

“I am feeling great, but I’m a little scared of labor,” the singer, 33, told HATCH on Friday, October 25. “I keep reminding myself that our bodies are meant to do this, and in the grand scheme of things, it will be over in a blink of an eye. In general, I keep hearing that parenthood goes by fast, so I’m trying to make every effort to enjoy each moment and all the stages, no matter how uncomfortable.”

The Connecticut native announced in June that she and the bull rider, 26, are expecting their first child. “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl,” the “Love a Loser” singer captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Love You Always & Forever.”

The parents-to-be tied the knot last month. With the September wedding behind them, Cassie is focused on her daughter’s arrival — and shared her birth plan with the outlet.

“We’re planning to have her in L.A. at the hospital with my doula, who is also a friend,” she explained. “I want someone there with us who can advocate for me to the doctor and nurses.”

That being said, the pregnant star understands that she may not have an ideal birth. “The best advice I’ve received, be open and prepared for anything to happen, so that’s where my head is,” she explained. “I’m taking labor and delivery classes in about a week, so I’m sure I’ll make more decisions after those classes.”

As for what comes next, Cassie is already thinking about how she’ll “stay true” to herself as a new mom. “I don’t want to lose myself,” she told HATCH. “Of course, I will do anything for her, but … I want her to grow up watching me do my thing. I want her to see me making music, building my business, being a mom, a wife, a force, and be inspired by it all. I want to lead by example so she can grow up knowing that she can do anything and be everything her heart desires.”

