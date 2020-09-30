Family Time

Pregnant Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Are Building a Farmhouse for Future Family of 6: Pics

By
Pregnant Chelsea Houska Cole DeBoer Are Building Farmhouse
 Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram
12
9 / 12
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Work in Progress

The couple “LOVE [their] huge kitchen island,” Houska and DeBoer gushed via Instagram in September.

Back to top