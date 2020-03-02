Two celebrations in one! Robin Thicke and April Love Geary celebrated both of their daughters’ birthdays with a joint Hello Kitty party on Sunday, March 1.

“My birthday girls,” the model, 25, captioned an Instagram photo of Mia, 2, and Lola, 12 months, sitting on a table in matching pink sweatsuits with a cake between them. Not only was the table decorated with Hello Kitty treats, but the wall behind them featured namesake balloons and an arch.

The California native went on to post the “only decent” family photo she and the toddlers got with the Masked Singer judge, 42. As for the Grammy winner, he shared his own pictures with the little ones.

The singer, who also shares his 9-year-old son, Julian, with his ex-wife, Paula Patton, started dating Geary in 2014. The couple welcomed Mia and Lola in February 2018 and February 2019, respectively, and they celebrated their eldest’s birthday earlier that same week with a New Orleans-themed bash.

“My little angel, nugget, trouble maker, coconut, monkey, love bug,” Thicke captioned a Tuesday, February 25, video of Julian singing to Mia.

Geary also gave the little one a sweet-shout out at the time, writing, “My baby is two! My Mia love, my proudest accomplishment is being your mama. You’re smart, charming, compassionate, hilarious and much more. You lighten up every room you enter. ‘I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be.’”

In May 2019, Geary joked that she wanted a third child with the “Blurred Lines” singer after he posted a black-and-white photo of himself. “GET ME PREGNANT,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Jk don’t but like Omg. I mean honestly, who does he think he is dropping a picture like this so casually? And not even warning me??? Like??? Meet me in the bedroom???”

