Happy in Hawaii! Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a “vacation photo dump” with Freddie Prinze Jr. and their two kids on Thursday, January 6.

“Me sitting at home trying not to get covid and looking longingly through pictures,” the actress, 44, captioned the Instagram slideshow. In addition to family photos with daughter Charlotte, 12, and son Rocky, 9, the New York native snapped bathing suit selfies and beach shots.

“OK. I’m so jealous,” Gellar’s Cruel Intentions costar Selma Blair commented on the post. “A vacation in paradise. I want to go. With you. Hehehhe.”

The family of four’s vacation mode was “definitely activated” in the final week of December 2021, Gellar first wrote via Instagram. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum joked that her doctor had “prescribed vitamin sea” as she documented her outings with Prinze Jr., 45.

“Wishing everyone a great last day of 2021,” the Stirring Up Fun With Food author wrote alongside a New Year’s Eve selfie with her Scooby-Doo costar. “But can we all pls agree to see the terms and conditions before we agree to 2022?!?” To kick off the holiday, she subsequently “swung into 2022” on a zip line.

While the couple keep their kids’ faces covered with emojis on social media, they’ve been open about their parenting style over the years.

“We are strict as hell,” Prinze Jr. exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “Look, I don’t believe in whooping kids. I’ve never whooped mine. My mom whooped me. They were, like, preventative whooping, so I know how to be strict. Sarah knows how to be strict.”

The Los Angeles native added in December 2021 that he has “100 rules” for Charlotte and Rocky, explaining, “They know they can’t break [those]. … Friendships come and go. I tell my kids all the time that family is forever. So we have rules and they’ve gotta follow [them].”

The She’s All That star’s comments came nearly two years after Gellar told Us that the couple’s parenting expectations are “higher than most.”

The former soap star said in February 2020 that the little ones are “not allowed” to have social media accounts, saying, “That is a huge responsibility. … My son doesn’t care. My daughter is definitely curious, but we’ve explained that these are our rules and different families have different rules. I think [our children] know what the rules are. We have [family dinner] as many nights as we can. We have no phones at the table. We sit, we all have dinner together.”

