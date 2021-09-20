Spending time with his sweeties! Scott Disick brought his children to the Sugar Factory LV in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 18, and Us Weekly has exclusive details on their family day.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 38, who shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, shared a non-alcoholic version of the Cali Love goblet during the outing.

“Scott joked with Penelope at dinner,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us on Monday, September 20. “[He laughed] with Penelope about her growing up too fast, joking that she needed one of Sugar Factory’s lollipop keychains for her ‘car.’”

The Flip It Like Disick star chatted with Mario Lopez, who was also in attendance with daughter Gia, 11. Penelope wore a pink Fendi dress and matching heels while taking photos with Gia. Reign, for his part, wore a Slayer shirt, black jeans and white cowboy boots.

The Talentless creator’s outing came nearly three weeks after his split from Amelia Gray Hamlin. Us confirmed earlier this month that the model, 20, initiated the breakup, with a source explaining, “Amelia felt the relationship was toxic. She broke up with him. She’s not upset about the breakup and feels like she made the right decision. … It had a lot to do with how her mom, [Lisa Rinna], felt about him — she was never a fan.”

Another insider clarified that the split had nothing to do with Disick sending Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima Instagram messages slamming the Poosh creator’s PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker. “Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” read the New York native’s DMs to the former boxer, 28.

“This breakup was coming regardless,” the source told Us. “They’re both taking it in stride.”

The former couple began dating in October 2020. Since calling it quits, Hamlin has been keeping busy, including making appearances at New York Fashion Week and London Week.

“It’s fresh. It’s hard,” the Los Angeles native’s friend Serena Kerrigan exclusively told Us last week. “I was like, ‘You’re super young and super hot and have the whole world at your fingertips, like, you’re fine.’ She was like, ‘You’re right.’”

