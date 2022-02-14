Game on! Eminem, Kanye West and more celebrities watched with their kids as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl.

The “Without Me” rapper, 49, performed in the halftime show in California on Sunday, February 13, alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg. The Missouri native’s daughters, Alaina, 28, and Hailie, 26, showed their support in the stands.

“Here for the halftime show, staying for [Matthew] Stafford,” the Michigan State University student wrote via Instagram, referencing the California-based team’s quarterback, 34.

The Chippewa Valley High School grad went on to post videos on her Story of her dad singing “Lose Yourself.”

As for Alaina, the Michigan native showed her family’s box in an Instagram slideshow. “Came to the concert to watch a little bit of football,” she captioned the social media upload. “Repping Detroit and supporting Stafford, let’s goooo.”

Eminem welcomed Hailie in December 1995 with his then-wife, Kim Scott. The Grammy winner later adopted Alaina, who is the 47-year-old’s twin sister Dawn Scott’s daughter.

West, 44, for his part, brought his and Kim Kardashian’s eldest two children, North, 8, and Saint, 6, to the SoFi Stadium game. (The estranged couple are also the parents of Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.)

The “Stronger” rapper told his Instagram followers on Sunday that he planned to attend the match while posting multiple uploads bashing the 41-year-old makeup mogul’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED,” the Yeezy creator wrote via Instagram. “I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL [be] TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER.”

Ahead of the game, the record producer noted that his name was trending on social media, as well as #SuperBowl.

“I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED,” the fashion designer wrote. “THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W.”

