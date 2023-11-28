T.I.’s family hasn’t been on TV for years, but that doesn’t mean his family drama has stopped.

T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle followed the life of the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and they navigated life as a blended family. Before marrying the Xscape member, T.I. was already father of sons Messiah and Domani, whom he shares with ex Lashon Dixon, and daughter Deyjah, whom he welcomed with singer Ms. Niko. Tiny, for her part, was the mother of daughter Zonnique, whom she welcomed with ex Zonnie Pullins in 1996.

Tiny and T.I. later welcomed three children of their own: sons King and Major and daughter Heiress. The show ran until 2017. In 2018, a spinoff titled T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle premiered in 2018 and aired until 2021.

Two years later, the family was back in the news when King got into an argument with his parents while live-streaming at an Atlanta Falcons game. In the video, T.I. was heard telling King he was “embarrassing” himself after King made comments about not growing up with privilege. Tiny and T.I. disagreed with their son and the exchange between King and his dad seemingly got physical, with King yelling, “Get off me.”

“Boy, you can’t do nothing with me,” King said as the video ended. “Ain’t s–t you can do with me.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day 33 Best Extended Cyber Week Deals on Amazon View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

After the stream wrapped up, King took to his Instagram Story and alluded to the argument. “I Stand on. BUSINESS DONT GIVE A F–K WHO U ARE,” he penned in a since-deleted story. “IDGAF WHO U ARE MF CANT PLAY WIT ME N MY FACE NOT GOIN FOR DA IM A GROWN ASS MAN NOW … If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT.”

Keep scrolling to more on T.I.’s family: