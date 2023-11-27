T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, got into a heated altercation with their son King during an NFL game.

While attending an Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday, November 26, King, 19, live-streamed a conversation with his parents from their suite at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium via Instagram Live. During the tense conversation, King claimed that he knew hardship while he was growing up, but his parents disagreed.

When T.I., 43, asked his son whether he had “ever woke up with a roach on [his] face,” King replied he hadn’t. Still, King went on to allege that he hadn’t grown up with a “silver spoon” in his mouth despite his dad’s wealth and fame.

“I ain’t never ate with that a day in my life,” King said.

King then shared that he used to go to his grandma’s house because he didn’t “want to be in these gates” of his parents’ home and instead yearned to be “outside in the neighborhood.”

Tiny, 48, then joined the livestream and claimed the reason King would go to his grandma’s house was because he could “suck a pacifier over there until he was 12 years old.” King, however, had a different perspective on the situation.

“They trying to say I was over there trying to suck a paci[fier], but they ain’t gonna tell you everything,” King alleged. “They trying to hide it.”

As the situation escalated, King declared in that his parents were “lying.” Tiny proceeded to tell her son to “shut up.”

When King asked why his mom was “letting somebody play me like that,” she replied that he was “joking.”

“You are embarrassing yourself,” T.I. (real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) was heard saying in the background. The camera then began moving, hinting that T.I. was attempting to physically restrain King, who then yelled, “Get off me.”

“Boy, you can’t do nothing with me,” King said as the video came to an end. “Ain’t s–t you can do with me.”

In a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories, King said: “I Stand on. BUSINESS DONT GIVE A F–K WHO U ARE … IDGAF WHO U ARE MF CANT PLAY WIT ME N MY FACE NOT GOIN FOR DA IM A GROWN ASS MAN NOW … If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT.”

Earlier this month, the father-son duo discussed the possibility of King playing T.I. in a biopic during a panel at ComplexCon 2023. (In addition to King, the rapper and Tiny also share son Major Philant and daughter Heiress and coparent four other children from previous partners. The pair wed in 2010.)

“I mean, I can see it ’cause they say I act just like him,” King said. “They say I’m just a little paler than him.”

T.I., meanwhile, said his son “can do anything he puts his mind to,” adding: “He just has to get over his own limitations of himself. I think anything he puts his mind to, he can do it if he wants to do it.”