Family fun! Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer spent July 2019 exploring Hawaii on a combined family trip.

“How do we feel about a kid swap for an episode of Teen Mom?” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host, 27, captioned an Instagram upload of both of their broods on July 9.

In the sleepover shot, Lowry’s son Isaac, 9, held Lux, 23 months, while Lincoln, 5, flashed a “Hang Loose” sign. Messer’s daughters Aleeah, 9, and Adalynn, 6, stood on one side in their pajamas with Aliannah, 9, on the other.

The Hope, Grace & Faith author, 27, commented, “I love them!”

Although the MTV personalities have been hanging out together with their little ones with boat rides, pineapple plantation tours and ATV adventures, they’ve also been spending solo time with Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, Aleeah, Aliannah and Adalynn.

In fact, the reality stars both had professional photos taken with their kids at the beach. “My sunshine,” the Pothead Haircare creator captioned a sandy shot with her 5-year-old, who she shares with ex Javi Marroquin. She went on to share a picture with his older and younger brothers, who she shares with Jo Rivera and Chris Lopez, respectively.

“When a wave gets you with all your clothes on,” she wrote alongside their family pic in the shallows.

For their photo shoot, Messer and her daughters donned matching flower crowns and colorful dresses. “Live in the sunshine, swim in the seam, drink in the wild air,” the West Virginia native captioned a photo frolicking in the sand with her twins, who she shares with Corey Simms, and their younger sister, who she welcomed with Jeremy Calvert.

