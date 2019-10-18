In the era of the influencer, these parents have built a massive following by letting social media users into their family life.

Ilana Wiles, for instance, turned from an advertising executive to a mommy blogger after she was laid off in 2008. Now, @mommyshorts is a self-proclaimed “working mom from NYC who writes a blog instead of sleeping.” Not only does she regularly update her site, as well as a separate Instagram account @averageparentproblems, but she published The Mommy Shorts Guide to Remarkably Average Parenting in 2016.

While Wiles keeps things candid with her followers, she’s mindful about how much she features daughters Mazzy and Harlow on social media. “I do think as the kids are getting older, I’m becoming more protective and conscious about what it is I’m putting out there for them,” she wrote on her blog. “It definitely gets harder. There are a lot of subjects I feel like I can’t write about. I don’t want them to be mad when they read about it later.”

Not all parents use the platform to give their followers an inside look into raising their kids. Jill Smokler, for example, focuses on reposting hilarious memes for moms and dads on @scarymommy. “As the website grew, I added features to allow my readers to submit their own content, transforming the site from my personal journal into a community of imperfect parents,” the Confessions of a Scary Mother author said of her brand.

Catherine McCord, meanwhile, loves to feature food. The former model and culinary school grad promotes healthy, kid-friendly and easy-to-prepare meals on @weelicious. McCord has also written Weelicious: 140 Fast, Fresh, and Easy Recipes, appeared as a Food Network guest and launched the One Potato delivery service.

“It’s definitely a balancing act, and I sometimes feel like I am going to collapse,” McCord wrote. “But I feel grateful every day that I get to do what I truly love.”

Keep scrolling to take a look at a range of awesome parenting bloggers to follow on Instagram, YouTube and more.