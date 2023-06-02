Taking it back to Y2K! Tori Spelling had a fun-filled girl’s night out while attending the Cruel Summer season 2 premiere with daughters Stella and Hattie.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, kept it ‘90s chic at the Wednesday, May 31, event in Los Angeles by donning a black and red ruched crop top with a maroon leather skirt and black rocker boots. She paired the retro ensemble with a gold statement necklace and wore her platinum blonde tresses down in loose curls, keeping her makeup simple with soft hues of pink and bronze with a touch of shimmer.

Her daughters, for their parts, opted to keep it casual while walking the red carpet. Stella, 14, rocked an oversized black “Mayfair Group” sweatshirt, knee-high white tube socks and green Converse sneakers. Her 11-year-old sister, meanwhile, sported a pink and white tee with a black skirt along with matching leg warmers and lavender-colored Nike kicks.

The trio’s night on the town came just a few weeks after Spelling revealed that her family has been suffering from various health issues due to a mold infestation in their home. (The Mommywood author shares Stella and Hattie,** along with sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with husband Dean McDermott.)

“Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again,” Spelling wrote via Instagram on May 10, sharing hospital photos of Hattie, Finn and Beau. “Used to think, ‘Well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home.’ But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on. Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on.”

She later offered an update on the brood’s continuously deteriorating health — and requested assistance to find an “amazing” lawyer to help “guide” her through the situation.

“Does anyone know how [to] find a major great MOLD lawyer in [California] that can help our family?” the BH90210 alum wrote via her Instagram Stories on May 17. “Our troubles are next-level with our MOLD problem and the house that’s been slowly killing us for 3 years. My Kids an [I] are so sick and can’t get well and our family needs help. Overwhelmed.”

Since discovering the problem, Spelling and the 56-year-old Chopped Canada host — who also shares son Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace — have made plans to evacuate their L.A.-based residence in favor of a new property, with the Stori Telling author sharing via Instagram that they would move out in the “imminent future.”

During A January episode of SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” Spelling noted that the family — particularly Stella — was doing “not great” in terms of health.

“She, as you know, went to the [emergency room] now twice,” she told host Jeff Lewis. “So everyone knows, she went once last week, and then she went a couple of days ago and was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine. … Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn’t lift it, and then half of her throat, and then her mouth, so it looked like she had had a stroke.”

Despite the mold issues, Spelling and her daughters looked happy and healthy on Wednesday’s red carpet

Keep scrolling for more photos of Spelling and her girls at the Cruel Summer premiere: