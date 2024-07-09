Your account
Celebrity Moms

Viola Davis’ Family Album: Sweetest Moments With Daughter Genesis

By
Viola Davis Sweetest Family Moments With Daughter Genesis
7
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Viola Davis has a sweet relationship with daughter Genesis.

After tying the knot with Julius Tennon in 2003, the couple adopted Genesis in 2011. (Davis is also stepmother of Tennon’s two children from previous relationships.)

I want her to honor herself, to love herself, to not compromise, to not stop when she makes a mistake and to understand that’s a part of her growth,” Davis exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2018 when asked about raising a daughter. “[I want her to know that] beauty has very little or nothing to do with how she looks.”

At the time, Davis also noted that she “always” feels guilty when she has to leave Genesis to film, but she has learned to give herself grace.

“I forgive myself daily,” she shared with Us.

Keep scrolling to see some sweet moments between Davis and Genesis:

In this article

1351181274viola davis 206

Viola Davis

