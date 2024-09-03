Since signing up for reality TV, Amy Slaton has been an open book.

After teaming up with sister Tammy Slaton to appear in TLC’s 1,000-Lb. Sisters, the Kentucky native has allowed cameras into her life to document personal struggles with weight, relationships and motherhood.

Along the way, the reality star has made headlines for some speed bumps off-camera.

In September 2024, Amy was arrested on various charges, including illegal drug possession, after she was found with what police believed to be mushrooms and marijuana in her possession while her children, Gage and Glenn, were present in the vehicle.

The arrest came hours after she was allegedly bitten by a camel at the Tennessee Safari Park during a visit with her sons. As the investigation continues, keep reading to learn more about Amy’s extended family:

Tammy Slaton

When they made their television debuts, Tammy and Amy weighed over 600 and 400 pounds, respectively. During the show, the sisters pursued their health and fitness goals, while also documenting their personal life.

Although Tammy faced some unsuccessful relationships, she found love during season 4 of the show. After checking herself into a diet rehab facility, Tammy met patient Caleb Willingham, a rapper and poet who struggled with food addiction. The pair fell in love and got married in 2022 during a wedding that aired on 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Willingham died in July 2023 at age 40 due to “complications of super morbid obesity,” according to his autopsy report obtained by In Touch.

Michael Halterman

Amy’s love story with Michael began when they originally met in high school. They dated for several years before their 2020 debut on 1000-Lb. Sisters.

“My husband, Michael, he means the world to me,” Amy said in the series premiere. “Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now. I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

The pair tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed two children together, but their relationship took a turn when the pair called it quits in April 2023.

One year later, Amy opened up about her mental health struggles following her divorce from Michael. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression and acute stress disorder.

Gage Deon Halterman

After documenting her road to motherhood on 1,000-Lb. Sisters, Amy welcomed her first child in November 2020. “Holding Gage for the first time felt surreal,” she said in an episode of her TLC show. “My heart just melted. He was so perfect. His little fingers, his toes. Yeah, I made this little ball of joy.”

In a separate interview with People, Amy said she was trying to teach her kids various healthy eating habits, like eating plenty of vegetables. “Gage will eat brussels sprouts. He’ll eat broccoli. He’ll eat cauliflower. He’ll eat all of that,” she said before sharing one of his favorite meals. “He prefers chicken nuggets and french fries!”

Glenn Allen Halterman

Amy’s second child was born via c-section in July 2022. “How time fly [sic] when ur living out your dreams,” she wrote via Instagram two weeks after her second child was born. “Gage is learning to be the best big brother ever. Even watches glenn sleep. Checking on him. #trulyblessed.”

In February 2024, Amy posted a video of “Mommy and Glenn time” via TikTok where one user pointed out how similar the TLC star’s two kids look. “Oh my!!” one user commented. “I thought that was Gage for a minute. You blink and miss [Glenn] growing up. Crazy!”

Amy replied, “They look so much alike.”