16 and Pregnant star Autumn Crittendon has died at age 27, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on Monday, July 22, that Autumn — also known as Autumn Oxley — has died. The office also confirmed to Us that they are conducting a death investigation, and her cause of death is currently pending.

TMZ reported on Monday that Autumn’s stepfather found her unresponsive in her bedroom. When the paramedics arrived, they reportedly administered CPR.

Autumn’s older sister Misty shared the news in a since-deleted Facebook post, according to various outlets.

“You were robbed of your life at such a tender age, you left before anyone could tell you goodbye.. how much we love you,” Misty wrote, in part, per In Touch. “How amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you’ve came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth.”

Autumn made her 16 and Pregnant debut during the show’s fifth season, which aired in 2014, alongside then-boyfriend Dustin Franklin. The MTV show chronicled the former couple’s life as they geared up to welcome son Drake.

Following the birth of her son Drake, who was born in December 2013, Autumn stayed out of the public eye. Following Autumn’s television debut, she welcomed daughter Abigail and son Luke.

Misty’s since-deleted Facebook post alluded to the future of Autumn’s kids.

“We are gonna make sure these babies are OK. Your memory will not fade over time. It will live on every moment of every day,” she wrote. “I won’t let you down.”

Misty continued: “I will make you proud, I promise. Our lives will never be the same, half of me died with you yesterday and I honestly don’t know how I’m ever gonna truly recover from this. But I promise you I will love life in your honor.. These babies will always know how much you love them, how amazing you are, how special you are, how much you sacrificed and overcame for them, everything and nothing short of it.”