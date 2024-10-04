If you thought Hamptons summer style was chic, just wait until you see the fall pieces. Cozy knits, mock necks, trendy collars and oversized styles are all in, coupled with beige, cream, brown and burgundy hues. It’s like rich mom style got an upgrade. We’re obsessed!

The other beautiful thing about the luxe-looking fall style is that it’s actually comfortable. In other words, the phrase “beauty hurts” doesn’t apply! Everything is skin-soft, high quality and lightweight with most pieces being loose. The knits are particularly alluring, each packing a major style punch and nearly guaranteeing you look expensive.

But if “Hamptons-style knits” makes you think “expensive”, hold the phone. Amazon has some ultra-classy tops that look like they cost hundreds! We couldn’t help but round them up. Get ready for a shopping haul!

All of our favorites are below. Cheers!

1. Classy act: Cap sleeves, a loose mock neck and ribbed knit material make this top not only trendy, but flattering, too! Wear it with a blazer or with a denim jacket for a casual flair.

2. Cable knit: Hamptons gals don’t wear regular cable knit sweaters. They’re all about the details! A lapel collar and v-neck give this long-sleeve pullover a country club style.

3. Yacht wife: Your boat is probably stored away until next summer, but everyone will still assume you own a (large) boat when you rock this striped number!

4. Wool blend: Everything about this knit top is ultra-luxe. Wear it all year round with a pair of beige pants, a belt and white sneakers.

5. Pattern queen: While most Hamptons-style pieces are solid colored, this loose sweater totally fits the quiet luxury vibe. Lantern sleeves make it a high-fashion find!

6. New favorite: You won’t want to wear anything other than this top. It has braided detailing, ruffle sleeves and a round neck that pairs beautifully with long necklaces.

7. Whole outfit: Wealthy folks need to lounge, too! This cozy sweater comes with matching wide-leg sweatpants, giving you an ultra-coordinated look while you watch the seaside.

8. Head of the PTO: We can’t believe this expensive-looking knit top is 40% off! The lightweight feel is ideal for transitional weather and layering alike.

9. Texture queen: If you’re looking for a go-with-everything top that is equally playful, sophisticated and chic, meet this darling knit blouse! Wear a tank top underneath for the cool months.

10. Comfy cozy: Somehow, this crewneck sweater makes oversized look elegant. This chunky sweater has roll-up sleeves that are guaranteed to elevate your ensemble.

11. Short sleeves: Everyone needs a short-sleeve top to pair with jeans. This 100% cotton top has a ribbed neckline and a cute chest pocket that’s all sorts of trendy!

12. Side slit: Gone are the days of not knowing what to wear to pick the kids up from school, meet the girls for coffee or drop a million-dollar check at the bank.

13. Guaranteed winner: Relaxed-fitting and soft, this pullover sweater has lantern sleeves, a mid-chunky knit fabric and slouchy shoulders. It couldn’t be more comfortable!

14. Designer style: This pricey-looking sweater looks like something you’d find exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue. According to reviewers, the material is great quality!

15. V-neck design: A honeycomb-type knit pattern is what makes this long-sleeve top one of a kind. We adore the khaki hue, but there are seven other classy colors to choose from.

16. Polo match: Look like the type of woman who watches polo matches at 2 p.m. on a Tuesday. You’ll nail the aesthetic with this lapel-collar long-sleeve top with cozy ribbed knit material!