We love Free People attire all year round, but especially during the fall. Everything is boho and chic, classy and contemporary, combining cozy vibes with the one-of-a-kind style that is — and only could be — Free People. It’s iconic!

But it’s almost overwhelming how many trendy pieces there are on the site. Dresses are a whole different echelon, with over 700 (!) options to choose from. Knowing which dresses will give you the most bang for your fashion buck is a challenge and a half!

Fear not — that’s why we’re here. We gathered some of the trendiest, most versatile fall dresses that look straight out of a Hamptons boutique. And while Free People is a splurge, it’s a splurge well worth it. You’ll be rocking these avant-garde dresses all fall long and probably into winter, too!

So read on to see what’s in our carts for fall. Top picks only!

1. Dreamy midi: Just imagine this lightweight midi with booties, a cardigan sweater and a crossbody bag. So chic! Grab it in cream or black . . . or both — $78!

2. Cable knit: It’s no wonder this oversized loose style gets nearly perfect reviews. It’s guaranteed to become your new rich mom lounge, brunch and errand outfit — $148!

3. New go-to: All you need is a pair of tights! This ribbed knit sweater dress has a v-neck style, lantern sleeves and front buttons that give it a casual flair — $78!

4. Floral find: Yes, Free People found a way to make florals a fall thing. This dress has trendy lace detailing and cap sleeves, making it ideal for layering — $198!

5. All-year wear: This may be the most versatile dress we’ve seen, pairing beautifully with sandals and winter boots alike. A split hem is just one standout feature — $98!

6. Outta Here Midi: Maple coffee, steel grey, crushed rosemary and sandstone are just a few of the fall-themed color options guaranteed to turn some heads — $108!

7. Denim look: This flowy find was practically made for days at the pumpkin patch. It’s romantic, billowy and flattering with smocked paneling at the bodice — $118!

8. Slim fit: If you’re looking for a dress that flatters every inch of your body, meet your new favorite sweater dress. This maxi has a turtle neckline with embellished sleeve cuffs — $548!

9. Holiday party: A plaid pattern, exaggerated sleeves, a scoop neckline and trendy bows make this an absolute essential for rich moms with a playful spirit — $165!

10. T-shirt style: We can’t believe this trendy shapeless dress is on sale. Style it with a blazer and Chelsea boots for a classic boho look! You can easily layer a sweater over it for chilly days, too — was $70, now $30!

11. So vintage: Sweet and sultry, this tie-front number is everything you’d hope for in a fall dress. You’ll love the knotted bust and elbow-length sleeves — $98!