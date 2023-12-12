Following his terrible car crash in Miami, 2 Chainz is shaken but “good.”

The 46-year-old rapper gave an update on his condition on Monday, December 11, two days after he was involved in an accident that left him hospitalized with neck injuries. Following the ordeal, 2 Chainz (real name Tauheed K. Epps) shared a look at the wreck that could have cost him his life. “This the car that hit us from behind,” 2 Chainz posted on Instagram while showing a photo of the car’s front half, which was utterly demolished near the highway’s barricade.

“Praise God for the blessings. Things could have been worse, but it wasn’t,” wrote 2 Chainz. He also said he didn’t want a “pity party” after what he endured but did “appreciate every single person that checked up on me. Sometimes, someone in my position don’t feel like the love real, or maybe it’s a mind thing. But I truly felt the love and don’t worry about me. I’m good. Shake back king.”

To emphasize how “good” he was, 2 Chainz also included a video of him walking toward a private jet. The “Mercy” rapper carried a medical breathing device and showed off the hospital bracelet around his wrist, right beside his enormous gold watch.

2 Chainz was rushed to the hospital early Saturday, December 9. He was in good enough spirits that he took a video of him being loaded in the back of an ambulance on a stretcher, which he shared on his Instagram Story. TMZ reported that he had injured his neck and had some other possible injuries after the wreck.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

According to the outlet, a driver in a Tesla allegedly hit 2 Chainz’s car from behind while the “It’s a Vibe” rapper was driving on 1-95. There were no fatalities in the accident, but TMZ reported that another unidentified male was taken to the hospital.

The rapper was in Miami for Art Basel. Earlier in the day, he shared an Instagram Story of him purchasing a giant stone crab from Marketplace 119: Meat and Seafood.

Related: Celebrity Injuries Through the Years Take a look back at Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham, Halle Berry and other stars who have had minor injuries that have made headlines

The accident comes at the end of a busy year for 2 Chainz. In November, he released Welcome 2 Collegrove, his collaborative album with Lil Wayne. The album, which featured 21 Savage, Usher, Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, Marsha Ambrosius and Rick Ross, debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard 200.