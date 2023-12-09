2 Chainz was involved in a car accident, resulting in an ambulance rushing him to the hospital.

The rapper, 46, confirmed the incident via Instagram Story early on Saturday, December 9, sharing footage of the wreckage.

In the clip, 2 Chainz (real name Tauheed K. Epps) sat in an ambulance as a paramedic prepared to shut the door to transport him to an emergency room. In the background, a black sedan had collided with a barricade on the road’s shoulder. The entire front of the car was smashed.

A spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to TMZ on Saturday that a crash involving three vehicles occurred in Miami. The outlet reported that 2 Chainz’s car was struck by another vehicle, and the musician allegedly suffered neck injuries. Per TMZ, he is now in stable condition.

2 Chainz has been in Miami for the annual Art Basel festival, stepping out at a party on Friday, December 8. Several hours later, he went to get dinner in South Beach at Marketplace 119.

“I had to come,” 2 Chainz said in a Friday Instagram Story video. “I can just pick out something fresh and you make it right here? You know I like that here. … I want [that] seafood. I don’t eat no beef or no pork. I like seafood.”

2 Chainz rose to fame as a member of the hip hop duo Playaz Circle alongside Earl “Dolla Boy” Conyers, getting signed to Ludacris’ record label in the early 2000s. He later received a solo recording contract with Def Jam in 2012 and has earned six Grammy nominations for his music. He also owns several restaurants and nail salons.

“My daddy sold bricks and he sold weed. My mama’s mama, she was a bootleg lady. My mama was into real estate when I was young,” he told XXL magazine in March 2022 of his entrepreneurship. “Daddy never had a job. I never remember him getting up early. I never remember him complaining about being in traffic from coming home late from work. I don’t remember none of that. I remember Cadillacs and I remember my uncle having plenty of jewelry.”

He added at the time: “I had an uncle who owned a liquor store. He employed all of my uncles. A lot of that stuff was just stuff that I was subconsciously peeping out. Like, how to do it by yourself. I’m a hustler as well. So, I know that just rap money wasn’t gon’ do it for me. I had to try to find multiple streams of income. Just try to diversify my portfolio.”

2 Chainz has been married to Kesha Ward since 2018 after he proposed at the Met Gala that May. 2 Chainz and Ward, who have been together since 2006, share three kids: Heaven, Harmony and Halo.