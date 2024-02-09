Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

San Francisco 49ers Kicker Jake Moody and Girlfriend Kamryn Abraskin’s Relationship Timeline

By
San Francisco 49ers Kicker Jake Moody and Girlfriend Kamryn Abraskin s Relationship Timeline 899
Kamryn Abraskin, Jake Moody. Courtesy of Jake Moody/Instagram

NFL star Jake Moody and his girlfriend, Kamryn Abraskin, are still going strong.

The San Francisco 49ers kicker and Abraskin met at the University of Michigan in 2019. Moody, who accepted a scholarship to play football for the Wolverines, was eventually selected by the 49ers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Abraskin graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and went on to become an MD candidate at Carle Illinois College of Medicine.

While chasing her own passion, Abraskin has also seen supporting Moody in the stands, often wearing 49ers gear at his games. When his team clinched their place in Super Bowl LVIII in January 2024, Abraskin was there to cheer on Moody.

Scroll down for a glimpse of Moody and Abraskin’s relationship through the years:

December 2020

Moody officially introduced Kamryn as his girlfriend by posting a photo of the pair wrapping their arms around each other in a restaurant. “Look at us…who would’ve thought? #1 year,” Moody captioned the Instagram post in honor of their first anniversary on December 17.

Celebrities Dating Athletes Beckhams

Related: Celebrities Who've Dated or Found Love With Athletes

December 2021

The couple celebrated their second anniversary at a baseball game. “Year ✌️with my best friend,” Moody wrote via Instagram.

July 2022

Moody bid Abraskin farewell at the University of Michigan by sharing a pic of the couple wearing yellow stoles and smiling at each other on campus. “Good luck at med school nerd ❤️,” Moody teased.

December 2022

Abraskin continued to support Moody and the Wolverines, sporting Michigan colors while posing on the field with her boyfriend . “I’d say it was a pretty good weekend,” Moody captioned an Instagram post. “I would agree 🤑,” Abraskin added in the comments section.

amazon-sapjon-pajama-set

Deal of the Day

Shoppers Say ‘You’ll Want Every Color’ of This Silky Pajama Set — 41% Off View Deal

San Francisco 49ers Kicker Jake Moody and Girlfriend Kamryn Abraskin s Relationship Timeline 900
Courtesy of Jake Moody/Instagram

December 2023

After Moody joined the NFL, Abraskin cheered him on at home and away games. “Champions of the west ☑️,” he wrote via Instagram following a December 2023 victory, posing with Abraskin outside of State Farm Stardium in Arizona.

Kerry Washington Gisele Bundchen Celebrity Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present

Related: Celebrity Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present

January 2024

Abraskin celebrated Moody’s journey to Super Bowl LVIII by attending the 2023 NFC Championship Game.

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!