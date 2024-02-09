NFL star Jake Moody and his girlfriend, Kamryn Abraskin, are still going strong.
The San Francisco 49ers kicker and Abraskin met at the University of Michigan in 2019. Moody, who accepted a scholarship to play football for the Wolverines, was eventually selected by the 49ers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Abraskin graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and went on to become an MD candidate at Carle Illinois College of Medicine.
While chasing her own passion, Abraskin has also seen supporting Moody in the stands, often wearing 49ers gear at his games. When his team clinched their place in Super Bowl LVIII in January 2024, Abraskin was there to cheer on Moody.
Scroll down for a glimpse of Moody and Abraskin’s relationship through the years:
December 2020
Moody officially introduced Kamryn as his girlfriend by posting a photo of the pair wrapping their arms around each other in a restaurant. “Look at us…who would’ve thought? #1 year,” Moody captioned the Instagram post in honor of their first anniversary on December 17.
December 2021
The couple celebrated their second anniversary at a baseball game. “Year ✌️with my best friend,” Moody wrote via Instagram.
July 2022
Moody bid Abraskin farewell at the University of Michigan by sharing a pic of the couple wearing yellow stoles and smiling at each other on campus. “Good luck at med school nerd ❤️,” Moody teased.
December 2022
Abraskin continued to support Moody and the Wolverines, sporting Michigan colors while posing on the field with her boyfriend . “I’d say it was a pretty good weekend,” Moody captioned an Instagram post. “I would agree 🤑,” Abraskin added in the comments section.
December 2023
After Moody joined the NFL, Abraskin cheered him on at home and away games. “Champions of the west ☑️,” he wrote via Instagram following a December 2023 victory, posing with Abraskin outside of State Farm Stardium in Arizona.
January 2024
Abraskin celebrated Moody’s journey to Super Bowl LVIII by attending the 2023 NFC Championship Game.