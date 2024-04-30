From career to motherhood, Kim Kardashian will always be labeled an Us Weekly’s woman crush.

The reality star made her TV debut when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! in 2007. As her star continued to rise, Kardashian went from “a girl with no talent” — as she once dubbed herself — to a business mogul.

When Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end in 2021, it wasn’t clear if Kardashian’s reality TV career would continue. However, she returned to Hulu for The Kardashians, and her businesses became a focal point of the series. One episode even showed Kardashian speaking to a class at Harvard Business School — let’s say it, a total success story.

“I think at the beginning when I didn’t really understand where my path or my career was going because I was just kind of winging it, I would do licensing deals with a lot of different companies that would contradict themselves, like a cupcake brand with a weight loss pill at the same time. I wanted to eat that cupcake, but I also wanted to lose weight,” Kardashian shared during her TIME profile in June 2023. “I think people maybe have appreciated or seen growth and an evolution. And I think that people can see the work in it.”

Related: Kim Kardashian’s Red Carpet Style Evolution We first saw Kim Kardashian burst onto the scene in the early 00’s; since then her fashion choices have hit every note, from Juicy tracksuits to custom Balmain!

Keep scrolling to see why Kardashian is dubbed an Us Weekly women crush:

1. She Taught Us How to Take the Perfect Selfie

Kardashian is the queen of the selfie, no doubt about it. From the duck face to the importance of good lighting, Kardashian showed fans how to snap the perfect picture. Not to mention, she even released the Selfish coffee table book in 2015, which was full of photos from her life.

2. She Understands the Importance of Female-Fronted Businesses

In April 2021, Kardashian officially became a billionaire thanks to her Skims shapewear business, which was valued at $4 billion in 2023.

3. She’s a Super-Mom

Kardashian shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye West and puts her children first. Her oldest daughter, North, was born in June 2013. Two years later, they welcomed Saint West in December 2015 with Chicago West arriving in January 2018. The former couple welcomed their last child, Psalm West, in May 2019.

Related: Cutest Kardashian Kids Moments Kim, Rob and Kourtney Kardashian have the cutest kids — see photos of cousins North and Saint West, Dream Kardashian and Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick!

“Motherhood is the most challenging and rewarding experience of life,” she said in an October 2023 interview. “The days are so long but the years are so short. I love the night snuggles, I love our morning madness before school — I love it all. Even when it seems overwhelming, I know that my babies will grow up and I will wish for the days of tantrums and the cute little PJs and bath time and book time.”

What Is the Most Iconic ‘Kardashians’ Moment of All Time?

4. She Fights for Prison Reform

Kardashian gives back to the community with her prison reform work. She joined Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in April 2024 to discuss justice reform, proving her dedication to giving back.

5. She’s a Total Fashionista

Of course, it’s no secret that Kardashian has some serious style. She was dubbed a brand ambassador for Balenciaga and even collaborated with Dolce and Gabbana for her own fashion campaign.