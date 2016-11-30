The more you know! In honor of Chrissy Teigen’s 31st birthday on Wednesday, November 30, Us Weekly rounded up five facts about the model — which you can watch in the video above! From her unique heritage to how she got discovered, here are several interesting tidbits you might never have heard about her before.

While she graces the covers of glossy magazines and is married to Grammy-winning singer John Legend, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner came from humble beginnings.

She was born in the small town of Delta, Utah, to a Norwegian father, who worked as an electrician, and a Thai mother. After moving to a series of states including Hawaii, Idaho and Washington, Teigen’s family eventually settled down in Huntington Beach, California — where she was discovered by a photographer at age 18 while working in a surf shop.

Before she became one of the most in-demand faces in the industry, Teigen worked as a substitute model on NBC’s now-canceled game show Deal or No Deal from 2006 to 2007.

In 2013, she walked down the aisle with Legend, 37, in a romantic Lake Como, Italy, wedding ceremony for which she wore three stunning Vera Wang gowns.

Nearly three years later, the Hollywood couple moved into Rihanna’s former mansion in Los Angeles’ Beverly Crest neighborhood. During an October appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she admitted to opening RiRi’s mail on occasion.

"But it's my house now! Can you not? Are we going to edit this?" a visibly embarrassed Teigen asked the TV host, joking, "This is why I can never run for president."

To find out more about the Cravings author — and how her 7-month-old daughter, Luna, helps her in the kitchen — watch the video above!

