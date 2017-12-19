Ever had a craving for a Slurpee but didn’t feel like getting up from the couch? Problem solved! 7-Eleven is testing delivery and in-store pick-up services via the company’s new 7-ElevenNOW smartphone app.

The app, which is available on Apple and Google Play’s stores, is currently being tested in 10 downtown and uptown locations in the Dallas area. It is expected to roll out to other stores across the U.S. in 2018.

“Today’s digitally savvy consumer expects a wide range of options right at their fingertips and 7-Eleven is delivering on that promise,” 7-Eleven chief digital officer Gurmeet Singh said in a press release. “We continuously ask our consumers how we can make their lives better, and 7-ElevenNOW is a proprietary solution to their on-demand needs. The app will enable our customers to get the products they want, when and where they want them, quickly and conveniently. This is redefining convenience.”

App users can choose to have a wide selection of products (including snacks, beverages, gift cards and cosmetics) delivered to their location or pick up a prepared order at a 7-Eleven store of their choice. The nearest locations are automatically found though the customer’s smartphone, and products can be purchased in the app itself.

In addition to 7-ElevenNow, the chain recently expanded its app-based customer loyalty program and launched a Facebook Messenger bot that allows customers to engage with the brand.

