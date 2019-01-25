9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman is a proud papa! The actor and his girlfriend, Chrysti Ane, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Mateo, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The actor, 31, announced that he and the fitness guru were expecting on Instagram on September 10. “2018 has been a year of unexpected surprises,” he captioned a sweet photo of himself gazing lovingly at the mama-to-be, who showcased her bump in a zippered black dress. “New jobs, new lives, and new love. Each one getting better than the next. As the year rounds the corner to its end, we both believed it couldn’t get any better. We were wrong! The newest/best surprise has yet to arrive but is on it’s way. To living our BEST lives!”

The Boy Next Door star also added the hashtags, #DaddyAndMommy,” as well as the monikers the duo were considering for their unborn babe: #Mateo for a boy and #Genevieve for a girl.

Several weeks later, Guzman shared the news that his significant other would be giving birth to the former. “It’s a Boy!!! Thank you for all of the birthday wishes as well as everyone who made the trip to Sacramento for our gender reveal,” he wrote on Instagram on September 23. “I can’t wait to meet my son and see my love @chrysti_ane hold him for the first time. It’s been a weekend I’ll never forget.”

Ane, 25, has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram, most recently showing off a video of her baby bump at the gym on Tuesday, January 22. “My current physique during my last few days!! #39weekspregnant and gained a total of 24lbs,” the Power Rangers Ninja Steel star wrote.

The Pretty Little Liars alum also posted a tribute to his love on Instagram on Sunday, January 20. “The mother of my son,” he captioned a snap of the Brazil native showing off her toned physique. “The one I love with all my heart. My bad ass Wonder Woman.”

The daddy-to be also gushed over Ane to ET in December. “We are doing the extreme nesting, making sure everything is set up for the nursery,” he said at the time. “It’s just a lot of preparation and, [Chrysti] being a first-time mother, she’s doing everything as far as setting up birthing plans. It’s just a lot. It’s more than you think. But we’re both very, very excited. We can’t wait. One more month, a month and a half.”

