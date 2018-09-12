90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem was arrested for DUI and several other charges as she claimed to be single, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to a booking report obtained by Us, Deem was taken into custody in Montgomery County, Georgia, on September 2. The 52-year-old was arrested on charges of driving under the influence – refusal, driving without license on person and speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Angela was pulled over for allegedly driving 60 miles per hour in an area with a 35 miles per hour speed limit. The police officer noticed an alcohol smell coming from the car, at which point the TLC personality allegedly claimed her backseat passenger was responsible. However, the authority was informed by a sergeant at another police department that the driver allegedly said she wouldn’t drive because she’d had several drinks. She was arrested after she failed a field sobriety test.

The vehicle was turned over to the backseat passenger, the owner of the car, after he passed a sobriety test. Angela allegedly claimed she feared the officer, called him racist and noted that his brother once dated her daughter. The reality star was allegedly uncooperative following her arrest.

Angela also alleged on her booking report that she is single. The Georgia grandmother pursued a relationship with Michael Ilesanmi on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days after she met him on Facebook and traveled to Nigeria to meet him.

Before starring on 90 Day Fiancé, Angela appeared on Maury twice. She accused her daughter, Scottie, in February 2015 of cheating on her boyfriend with a man whom she claimed was the father of Scottie’s child. She questioned her other grandchild’s paternity when the family made another visit to the show in November 2016.

