90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brandan DeNuccio revealed that his wife, Mary DeNuccio, was diagnosed with colon cancer – and pleaded with fans to help “save her life.”

“I humble [sic] asking for your financial help for Mary’s surgery to remove her colon cancer,” Brandan, 24, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, February 17, alongside a Go Get Funding link. “We need help not judgements. Any amount will help Mary a lot and save her life.”

On the Go Get Funding website, which has since been taken down, Mary, 24, shared she was diagnosed with colon cancer on February 17 and noted she was “scared of the surgery” after having a C-section. (Brandan and Mary welcomed daughter Midnight in August 2023.)

“I don’t have financial support. I’m the only one working in the family and supporting my family,” she added in the description. “I hope you will help me any amount will help me a lot. Please don’t judge me I don’t want to die. I want to spend my whole life with my daughter.”

One day after announcing she was diagnosed with cancer, Brendan took to social media to give an update on how Mary was doing.

“Hello everyone thank you for all your support,” he wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, February 18. “Mary’s already admitted at the hospital. She’s very strong and happy seeing all your sweet messages to her. As you can see she lost her weight. But she’s strong. Her smiles make me not worry too much with her surgery.”

Brandan and Mary first came into the spotlight after they were featured on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which premiered in July 2023. In the first episode, Brendan revealed they had been dating virtually for over two years and was planning to visit Mary in her native country the Philippines for the first time.

Despite the duo experiencing some challenges in their relationship, Brandan proposed to Mary on an October 2023 episode of the TLC show.

“I know that we’re not ready yet because we’re still struggling and I’m still really stressing so bad,” Mary said in a confessional at the time. “So I’m just saying yes because I need to and I don’t want him to be hurt or anything, so I just say yes.”

The pair tied the knot in April 2023 and opened up about Midnight’s arrival later that year.

“When I heard our baby crying for the first time during my C-section, I got teary-eyed and was so happy to realize I have a baby,” Mary told Entertainment Tonight in November 2023. “Our daughter, Midnight, is worth everything and I’ve never been this happy in my whole life.”