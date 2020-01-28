90-Day-Fiance-The-Other-Way-Stars-Tiffany-Franco-and-Ronald-Smith-Split

It’s over for Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars announced their split on Tuesday, January 28, via Instagram — and things are getting messy between the pair.

“Unfortunately I have to announce that Ronald and I will be separating,” Franco began in a social media statement on Tuesday. “I wanted to be the first to let you know rather than hiding it and putting on a facade for social media. Thank you guys for following our story we really love each other but some things are just irreparable. We both deserve much better than we can offer at the moment.”

While she signed the first Instagram Story message “lots of love from us,” Smith subsequently accused Franco, who lives in South Africa, of being unfaithful on his social media account.

“Sorry to inform you all that I have decided to leave Tiffany due to certain reasons,” he wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “Thank you for following our story but unfortunately it just didn’t work for me. I’ll be filing for divorce in [South Africa] since she isn’t even registered in USA as married. Talk about adultery.”

Franco then fired back a second message moments later.

“When a toxic person can no longer manipulate you they will try to manipulate the way others see you,” she wrote. “Truer words have never been spoken. I wish nothing but good things for Ronald but I won’t waste one more second being taken for granted and being unhappy.”

Franco then denied being unfaithful to Smith.

“I never cheated that is what I’m assuming is an attempt at trying to make me seem like the cause of separation … I want you all to know I really don’t like putting all of this on social media but obviously I know our relationship is public and I owe this to all of you,” she continued. “But that is all I will share for now. He can continue to lash out and say all the negative things he wants about me.”

She concluded: “All I did was love him too much and try too hard to make things work.”

Franco and Smith, who met while she was on vacation in South Africa, welcomed daughter Carley Rose in July 2019. (Franco is also the mother of 10-year-old son Daniel.) The former couple documented their long-distance marriage on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, which finished airing in October 2019. During the season, fans saw the pair debate Franco moving to South Africa with her son and watched the twosome argue over Smith’s former gambling addiction.