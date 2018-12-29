Things have gone too far. 90 Day Fiancé‘s Colt Johnson fired back at trolls after they sent naughty pictures and footage of him … to his mother!

“I think people are forgetting that what happened to me was technically a crime,” Johnson, 33, captioned a picture of a cartoon character wearing a crown on Instagram on Friday, December 28. “I made mistakes in my relationship and I’ll have to atone for them sooner or later but that doesn’t mean you can release explicit images or video of ANYONE without their permission.”

The software engineer continued: “Regardless of your opinion of me, if you are obsessed with someone to the degree that some of you are then maybe it’s best you re-evaluated your life. I’m not perfect, I’ve made a ton of mistakes but maybe you should focus less on ways to hurt people or humiliate them and try to be a better person. We are all humans and we have all made mistakes and act foolish.”

Johnson’s wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, supported her man and addressed the situation in the comments section. “…please respect his mother, she is a loving caring mother and has nothing to do with his mistakes,” the Brazil native, 32, wrote soon after the Instagram was posted, despite making a bad first impression with her mother-in-law, Debbie, months prior. (Dos Santos Lima made the other woman cry on the November 4 episode of the TLC show.) “Some people are disgusting to the point to send the video to her. Don’t you have a mother? Have some self respect!”

Hours later, Dos Santos Lima, who recently changed her Instagram account name to Johnson, posted her own lengthy caption on social media, defending her choice to stay with her husband. “When you truly you love someone you love them absolutely and completely. Through the good times and bad. It’s an agreement that when you have nothing you support them, when you have a weakness you help them. And when times are good you celebrate happily,” she wrote, alongside a picture of two glasses mid-toast. “My love for Colt is true and at the end of the night I’ll be next to him. I apologize for share [sic] things about my personal life, but it’s done. I’ll honor my vows ♥️”

Dos Santos Lima first accused her husband of cheating on December 13, sharing screenshots of multiple direct messages. In one, a woman told her that the Las Vegas-born reality star was “sending d–k pics to other women just so you know … He’s cheating on you and that sucks.”

The couple, who are currently appearing on season 6 of the reality series, met via social media; he proposed five days after they met in person. The couple tied the knot on June 24.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

