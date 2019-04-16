90 Day Fiancé alum Evelyn Cormier’s journey on American Idol ended on the Monday, April 15, episode of the reality singing competition.

While Cormier, 20, sang for her life to make it into the top 10, she fell short after her rendition of “The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World. Though the judges praised her performance, the New Hampshire native was sent home following her second song, “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas.

“One of the most important things to do on this show is to come out here and elevate the game,” Luke Bryan told Evelyn prior to her exit. “Great job, and great energy!”

Lionel Richie chimed in: “I have to tell you, that’s what showbiz is all about … congratulations.”

Cormier bid farewell to her time on the hit ABC series in a heartfelt Twitter post after her elimination. “It has been an incredible journey on @AmericanIdol 💕 I am sad that it is ending for me, but I’m so proud of all of my fellow contestants who made the top 10,” she wrote. “They deserve all the success in the

world. Thank you for all the love, and don’t worry! I’ll never quit on my dreams!”

The TLC alum later added a message of thanks to her followers on Instagram on Tuesday, April 16. “I would love to answer each and every one of you but there are far too many—so I will respond here to a few things that was mentioned over and over again,” she wrote. “1. I feel the judges made the right choice last night. Idol was never for me—I was blessed to be there for as long as I was.”

Cormier went on to add that she “faltered under the stress, pressure and emotions of it all and my performance suffered where as others used it to propel them to an amazing performance!”

After giving props to her fellow contestants, Cormier noted that she is “not giving up on music” and that she is “in the middle of recording an album.” She concluded the post writing, “I feel like this ending is just another beginning.”

Cormier met her now-husband, David Vázquez Zermeño, on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, who was on hand to support her during the audition process for Idol in December 2018. “I’ve been married now for one whole year,” she gushed before belting out a version of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” while playing an acoustic guitar at the time.

