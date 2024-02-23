90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Mahmoud El Sherbiny was arrested for domestic violence against his wife Nicole Sherbiny, Us Weekly can confirm.

Mahmoud, 31, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 21, according to documents obtained by Us.

The news of Mahmoud’s arrest comes less than a month after he and Nicole celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

“Happy 5th anniversary to the love of my life! Words can’t express how grateful I am to have you by my side,” Mahmoud wrote via Instagram in January 2024. “You bring joy, love, and laughter to my days, and I cherish every moment we spend together. Thank you for being my rock, my confidant, and my best friend. Here’s to many more years of love and happiness together. I love you endlessly, my beautiful wife.”

Related: ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’: Which Couples Are Still Together? It’s hard to keep up with the success rate of 90 Day Fiancé couples, and pairs from the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way are no exception. So, Us Weekly is giving fans the latest information on where the relationships stand today. Viewers met Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh during season 1 and were shocked to learn that he was already spoken […]

Mahmoud and Nicole made their reality TV debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which premiered in January 2023. The couple revealed that they met in a fabric store while Nicole was going on a spiritual tour of Egypt.

“I was shopping and there was this super cute boy, with these big brown eyes and these big sexy muscles,” Nicole recalled on an episode of the TLC show at the time. “He said, ‘You should stay in Egypt and be my wife.’ He asked me if I really would marry him, so I said, ‘Yeah, of course, yeah.’”

Nicole went back to America the following day but returned to Egypt three weeks later to marry Mahmoud in two secret ceremonies: one at the Justice Department and one with a full wedding party. Two months later, Nicole decided she wanted to return to America and later asked Mahmoud for a divorce. However, she ended up changing her mind and Mahmoud ended up moving to the U.S. to be with his wife.

During their time on the show, Nicole and Mahmoud had several disputes, including whether Nicole was fully OK with converting to Islam.

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

“I still don’t know how to tell Mahmoud that I’m questioning my faith and whether or not it’s right for me,” Nicole shared in a May 2023 episode. “I think it would jeopardize our relationship. It’s already teetering on the brink of collapse, and I feel like my marriage would be over.”

One year after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, TLC announced on Wednesday, February 14, that Mahmoud and Nicole would be appearing on the brand new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which premieres on Sunday, March 17. The new season will also include Emily Bieberly, Kobe Blaisé, Alexei Brovarnik, Loren Brovarnik, Tháis Ramone, Patrick Mendes, Jasmine Pineda, Gino Palazzolo, Big Ed Brown, Liz Woods, Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem.