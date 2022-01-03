Surprise! Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan spent New Year’s Eve together, one month after hinting that they had called it quits.

“𝘞𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘨𝘦𝘵𝘴 𝘭𝘦𝘧𝘵 𝘪𝘯 2021, 2022 𝘣𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦,” the Philippines native, 29, captioned a Saturday, January 1, TikTok video dancing with her husband, 47. “Hᴀᴘᴘʏ ɴᴇᴡ ʏᴇᴀʀ ᴇᴠᴇʀʏᴏɴᴇ.”

Hazel struck different poses in the social media upload, while the Ohio native attempted to count down from five behind her before revealing himself. When an Instagram user pointed out that he messed up the countdown and another wrote that he was “so damn happy she’s back he can’t focus,” Tarik replied, “My countdown is impeccable.”

The Quantum Money LLC founder seemed to confirm in December 2021 that he had split from his partner. “Hazel does not live with me anymore. She said she is [in] another state with people I don’t know. She is going back to the Philippines. I do know that bc she has no choice,” Tarik wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “Please do not attack her or harass her like you’ve been doing for the last 3 years.”

Hazel subsequently changed her Instagram bio to read: “A real man wouldn’t abuse his women mentally and emotionally. Real man don’t run his mouth n social media, wait tell I’m OK. Thruth [sic] will prevail #facts.”

Tarik posted a screenshot of her page, writing, “Not true and you know it. I still will not bash you or air out your personal life.”

He went on to exclusively share with Us Weekly what he wanted to say to his wife, gushing, “I love you more than anybody alive. … I absolutely do not want a divorce. I absolutely do not want [you] to leave. I absolutely want to build our family like we’ve planned since the very beginning.”

The duo first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018, and they wed on season 8 of the TLC show.

Hazel gushed to Entertainment Tonight in December 2020 that she felt “free” to be her true self with Tarik, saying, “I’m glad because finally I found a guy that really accepts me and especially my son, and now I’m not shy for being me.”

The former rapper explained at the time that Hazel had experienced “drama” over her bisexuality with an ex. Tarik noted, “He basically told her she was a walking body of sin, and just really hurtful stuff. And I think that further made Hazel kind of close up and never want to tell anyone again. So when she told me, I was like, ‘Well, I’m glad you felt the need to tell me upfront and not only do I not care, I want you to be yourself. I don’t care what anyone says.’ Obviously, her family is very religious and I’m like, ‘I’m with you. However you want to do this.'”