Queen Camilla is a member of the royal family — and an active grandmother to her 10 grandkids.

Camilla shares five grandchildren with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. The pair were married from 1973 to 1995, and during that time, they welcomed two children: son Tom, in 1974, and daughter Laura, in 1978. Both of their kids are now adults with families of their own, and Camilla makes a point to stay active in their lives.

In May, the royal revealed details about a “fantastic” secret theater outing she took with her grandkids to see Guys and Dolls at London’s Bridge Theater.

She reportedly gushed to actor and RADA alum Daniel Mays, who formerly starred in the production, about their big night. “She loved it and she took all her grandkids and they said they had the most incredible night,” Mays told Hello! Magazine about his conversation with Camilla.

Camilla married King Charles III in 2005, which expanded her family even further. Charles and the late Princess Diana had two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, during their marriage from 1981 to 1996. William and Harry went on to marry Princess Kate Middleton and Duchess Meghan Markle, respectively, and have a total of five children between them. (Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.)

Lola Parker Bowles

Lola was born in October 2007 and is Camilla’s eldest grandchild. She’s the daughter of Camilla’s son, Tom, and his estranged wife, Sara Parker Bowles.

Sara revealed her two children call Camilla “gaga.”

Eliza Lopes

In January 2008, one year after Camilla welcomed her first grandchild, granddaughter Eliza was born to Laura and husband Harry Lopes, whom she married in 2006. Eliza made headlines as a young child because she appeared as a flower girl in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding.

Louis and Gus Lopes

Laura and Harry welcomed twin boys, Louis and Gus, in December 2009. The boys served as pages of honor at their grandmother’s coronation, and it’s not lost on royal watchers that Camilla has two grandsons named Louis.

Camilla made a funny remark about her grandson Louis being “quite a handful” in March 2024, and Buckingham Palace had to later clarify that she was talking about Louis Lopes.

Freddy Parker Bowles

Born in February 2010 to Tom and Sara, Freddy is the youngest of Camilla’s biological grandchildren. He also served as a page of honor during Camilla’s coronation.

Prince George

While Camilla isn’t related by blood to William and Kate’s kids, she certainly is a present grandmother figure in their lives. George was born in July 2013, two years after the Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot, and he is frequently photographed with Camilla at royal events.

Princess Charlotte

William and Kate welcomed Charlotte in May 2015. Camilla appears to have a good relationship with Kate, so they are frequently pictured riding together in cars and attending events side-by-side along with the Princess’ little ones.

Prince Louis

William and Kate’s third child, Louis, was born in April 2018, and he’s known for his silly personality, which he showcases at royal events.

Prince Archie

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, son Archie, in May 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal duties in 2020 and eventually walked away from the royal family for good. They relocated to California, so Camilla does not physically see Harry and Meghan’s kids as often as her U.K.-based grandchildren.

Princess Lilibet

In June 2021, Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet. The first time Charles and Camilla met their youngest grandchild was when the former royals visited the U.K. for the 2022 ​​Platinum Jubilee, the last one attended by Queen Elizabeth II before her death.