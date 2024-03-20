Queen Camilla wasn’t talking about that grandson Louis.

During a Wednesday, March 20, visit to the Isle of Man to confer city status on the Borough of Douglas, Camilla, 76, chatted with members of the public including Rachael Hughes and her 15-week-old twins, Louie and Oliver.

“I have a Louis grandson … quite a handful,” the queen quipped, according to Sky News.

While some outlets speculated that Camilla was referring to 5-year-old Prince Louis, who is the youngest son of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace has since set the record straight.

“Buckingham Palace has since clarified that the Queen’s referring to grandson Louis Lopes,” Hello! noted in a footnote to their original story on Camilla’s comment.

Camilla shares two children with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles and is a grandmother of five. Her daughter, Laura Lopes, shares daughter Eliza, 16, and twin sons Louis and Gus, 14, with husband Harry Lopes, and her son, Tom Parker Bowles, shares daughter Lola, 16, and son Freddy 14, with ex-wife Sara Parker Bowles.

The queen is also a stepgrandmother to husband King Charles III’s five grandkids: William and Kate’s three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Louis, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

While Camilla wasn’t referring to William and Kate’s son on Wednesday, Louis has proven himself to be a cheeky young man over the years. He went viral in June 2022 when he was photographed holding his hands over his ears to block out the sound of flyover planes at the Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Color.

More recently, Louis was caught blowing out sister Charlotte’s candle at the annual Westminster Abbey Christmas concert in December 2023.

In addition to making a playful joke about her grandson, Camilla delivered a speech on Charles’ behalf during Wednesday’s outing. The appearance came two days after Buckinham Palace denied claims that Charles, 75, had died.

“We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business,” the palace told the Russian state-run TASS news agency on Monday, March 18, according to the New York Post. (The Russian news organization shared an “announcement” of the monarch’s death that went viral.)

Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, was later photographed chatting with several former military members while hosting a group of Korean War veterans at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, March 19.

While the palace has not disclosed what form of cancer Charles is battling, the monarch has opened up about the outpouring of support he’s received since revealing his diagnosis.

“I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards,” Charles told U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month. “It’s reduced me to tears most of the time.”