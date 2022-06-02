A royal comparison! Prince Louis’ reaction to flyover planes at the Trooping the Colour parade was reminiscent of another moment at his parents’ 2011 wedding.

Prince William and Duchess Kate’s 4-year-old son was photographed covering his ears and yelling as other members of the royal family smiled on the Buckingham Palace during the Thursday, June 2, event. The young prince stood next to his older sister, Princess Charlotte, and his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. William, 39, Kate, 40, and Louis’ older brother, Prince George, also stood close by.

The photos of Louis’ minor meltdown quickly made the rounds on social media. One Twitter user wrote, “Prince Louis is the only royal [I’d] like to see land a Netflix deal.”

The toddler isn’t the only one who has disliked a royal flyover. At William and Kate’s wedding on April 29, 2011, then-3-year-old flower girl, Grace Van Cutsem, covered her ears as the newlyweds shared a kiss. Photos of Van Cutsem’s bewilderment went viral, and she became known as the “Frowning Flower Girl.”

William’s goddaughter was one of several youngsters in the royal wedding party. She was joined by Lady Louise Windsor (Prince Edward’s daughter), Lady Margarita (the Earl and Countess of Snowdon’s daughter), Eliza Lopes (the Duchess of Cornwall’s granddaughter), William Lowther-Pinkerton (the son of William’s former aide, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton) and Tom Pettifer (the son of William’s former nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke).

Thursday’s Trooping the Colour parade is one of several events celebrating Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. Festivities will continue through the weekend, ending with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, June 5. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled from California for the occasion.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, who stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, brought their two children with them: Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 11 months. In May, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the Duke of Sussex missed his niece and nephews, including little Louis, after moving across the pond.

“They’re extremely fond of [Harry],” the insider said of George, Charlotte and Louis. “Charlotte will send everyone in the family thoughtful gifts and cards, and at the very least they’ll call as a family to sing happy birthdays and so on.”

Despite the royal family reuniting for the queen’s Jubilee, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Us last month that there is still healing to be done in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back. “I’d say the rift very definitely hasn’t been healed,” Fitzwilliams claimed. “That, I’m afraid, is quite clear. … It really is an extraordinary situation.”

See photos of Louis and Van Cutsem’s parallel reactions below: