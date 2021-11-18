Just like dad! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, is starting to bare a strong resemblance to the red-headed royal.

The Suits alum, 40, shared a new photo of her eldest child, 2, during her Thursday, November 18, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the sweet snap, which doesn’t show Archie’s face, the little one’s fiery locks stand out as he strolls through his chicken coop at the family’s California home.

“He’s so sweet with the chickens, too,” Ellen DeGeneres, who lives near the Sussexes, gushed. “Archie is just such a gentle soul.”

The duchess smiled before revealing some of her son’s other favorite activities, including dancing. She also noted that he recognizes himself in her children’s book, The Bench, which she wrote in honor of her husband, 37, and other doting dads.

“On that first page, you open and you see our dogs and he goes, ‘That’s Pula! That’s Guy!'” the Tig founder said, referring to her family’s pets.

Meghan and the former military pilot welcomed Archie in May 2019, one year after tying the knot. They relocated to North America in March 2020 following their step down from their senior royal duties. In June, shortly after making their exit permanent, they welcomed daughter Lilibet.

“Someone told [Harry] and I: ‘When you have one kid, it’s a hobby, and two children is parenting,'” the activist joked on Thursday. “Suddenly we realized, ‘Oh, right.’ Everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. I think they have this moment of, ‘Oh, this is fun. Oh, this how it is now.'”

After Lili’s arrival, a source told Us Weekly that Archie was loving his new role as big brother. “Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses,” the insider said in June. “He’s held her with the help of his parents.”

According to the source, Archie is “such a kind, loving child and there aren’t any jealousy issues” with the new addition to the family.

Last month, Meghan spoke about being “overwhelmed” after becoming the mother of two while advocating for paid family leave.

“No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan),” she wrote in her October letter to U.S. Congress. “In taking care of your child, you take care of your community, and you take care of your country — because when paid leave is a right, we’re creating a foundation that helps address mental health outcomes, health care costs and economic strength at the starting line. … This is about putting families above politics.”