Toddler time! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2-year-old son, Archie, is growing up fast and developing “a lovable and sweet nature.”

The little one is “coming into his own,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, are “so in awe … and feel blessed beyond words” raising Archie and his 4-month-old sister, Lilibet.

“The Sussexes do have nannies to call on when their schedules get crazed, but they’re still extremely hands-on and try to keep the hired help to a minimum for the most part,” the insider adds. “It’s been easier for them with Lili in many ways, even though it’s twice the work, technically, because they’ve been able to use a lot of the techniques they learned with Archie and take care of things like feeding or bathing without too much fuss.”

The source called the former military pilot “the most caring dad,” saying, “It’s just paradise for Harry.”

The England native became a dad in May 2019 when the Suits alum gave birth to Archie. Lili arrived in June.

The toddler “adores” his baby sister and “gives her lots of kisses,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. Not only did Archie hold the infant “with the help of his parents,” but he was “kind [and] loving” to her without any “jealousy issues.”

The family of four live in Montecito, California. They left their Frogmore Cottage home in January 2020 after announcing their decision to step back from their senior royal duties. (Their choice was made permanent in February.)

Prince William has yet to “come to terms” with his brother’s exit, Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie told Entertainment Tonight last month, explaining, “The relationship between Harry and William is still very much one of distance. I don’t just mean physical [distance], across the Atlantic, but they are not talking that much. … [There are] still feelings of anger [about] the way the couple carried out their departure from their royal lives.”

When Lili arrived in June, the Duke of Cambridge, 39, and his wife, Duchess Kate, shared their congratulations via Instagram. The duchess, also 39, “can’t wait” to meet her niece, she told Jill Biden later that same month.

“I wish her all the very best,” Kate said during a royal engagement at the time, adding that she had “yet” to FaceTime the newborn. “We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon.”