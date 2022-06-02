A royal fashion statement. Duchess Kate stepped out in style for Trooping the Colour, the traditional parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday — and honored Princess Diana in the process.

Duchess Kate, 40, arrived to the festivities alongside her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in a carriage. Kate stunned in a white Alexander McQueen coat dress and paired the look by wearing the late royal’s double-drop diamond sapphire earrings. The set matches the engagement ring that the women both share. The look also was similar to an outfit Princess Diana wore in 1991. (Kate and Camilla’s outfits were also recycled, previously wearing them both in 2021.)

Shortly after, the Queen made her official arrival on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and was joined by her cousin, Duke of Kent.

In April, royal expert Bethan Holt told Us Weekly that Kate’s fashion sense has also been heavily influenced by Elizabeth. “Many of the things that we see the Duchess of Cambridge doing today are things that she’s learned from the queen,” Holt said. The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style author explained that the Reading native uses “different symbols to send messages” with her wardrobe, just as the queen has done throughout her reign.

In March, the Duchess wore earrings and a bracelet borrowed from the 96-year-old monarch to a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, the Governor-General of Jamaica. The Queen wore the same set of jewels to host Barack and Michelle Obama for dinner in May 2011.

The two women have formed a close bond since their first introduction in 2008. After Kate and Prince William moved to Kensington Palace “within walking distance of Buckingham Palace” in 2017, a source told Us that the Duchess and her grandmother-in-law “developed a deeper friendship.”

Celebrations for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which marks 70 years on the throne for the British monarch, will continue throughout the weekend. A Service of Thanksgiving for Her Majesty’s reign will take place at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, June 3. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are slated to attend the ceremony with their children: Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months. On Saturday, June 4, the BBC will host a concert live from Buckingham Palace with performances from Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, Lord Andrew Lloyd Weber, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alicia Keys and appropriately, Queen.

Finally, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be held on Sunday, June 5, in London. Dancers, musicians, military personnel and other performers will come together “to celebrate Her Majesty’s unwavering duty, love of the natural world and dedication to the Commonwealth.”

Although this weekend marks the culmination of the jubilee festivities, the events kicked off back in January with the Platinum Pudding Campaign, a competition to find a dessert dedicated to her Majesty. Former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry helped choose the winning entry, a lemon Swiss-roll inspired pudding created by Southport resident Jemma Melvin. Duchess Camilla announced the winning pudding, which beat out 5,000 other entries, in May.

The Platinum Jubilee is a momentous milestone but also a bittersweet occasion, as it marks the queen’s first jubilee without her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” a statement from the Royal Family read at the time. “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

Elizabeth and Philip wed in 1947 and had four children together — Charles, 73, Anne, 71, Andrew, 62, and Edward, 58.

In 2017, Her Majesty celebrated her Sapphire Jubilee, marking 65 years on the throne. Although a historic occasion — Elizabeth is the first British monarch to have a Sapphire Jubilee — there were no widespread celebrations. The queen spent the day at Sandringham, her country retreat. A ceremonial gun salute was staged in London’s Green park to honor the Queen’s reign.