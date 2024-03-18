Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Buckingham Palace Confirms King Charles III Is Alive After Russian Media Reports His Death

By

King Charles III is still alive despite a viral report claiming otherwise.

According to the New York Post, Buckingham Palace got involved on Monday, March 18, after a Russian news organization shared an “announcement” that Charles, 75, had died.

“We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business,” the palace shared in a statement to the Russian state-run TASS news agency on Monday.

The Russian media outlet’s original report replicated correspondence from the palace, even including the monarch’s official seal. “The following announcement is made by royal communications. The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon,” the fake statement read.

Biggest Royal Family Scandals Through Years

Related: Biggest Royal Family Scandals Through the Years

Speculation about Charles’ health has ramped up amid reports that the BBC is preparing for a major announcement regarding the royal family. While some fans believe that the news will be about Princess Kate Middleton and her whereabouts following her abdominal surgery, other rumors suggest the palace will offer an on Charles’ cancer battle.

King Charles III Is Alive After Death Report
Samir Hussein – Pool/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace announced on February 5 that Charles was diagnosed with “a form of cancer” after he underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate. While further specifics were not given about the king’s illness, royal reporter Omid Scobie later confirmed Charles does not have prostate cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace noted last month. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Days later, Charles addressed his diagnosis for the first time in a personal statement released via Buckingham Palace.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Apple Airpods Are on Sale Under $100 Today! View Deal

Prince Harry and Father King Charles III's Ups and Downs Through the Years- A Timeline - 268 100th Anniversary of The Battle of Vimy Ridge, France - 09 Apr 2017

Related: Prince Harry and Father King Charles III's Ups and Downs Through the Years

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he said on February 10. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

Charles said it was “heartening to hear” from others with similar stories. “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience,” he concluded.

While Charles has kept his public-facing duties to a minimum, he has hosted various meetings at Buckingham Palace while other royal family members have attended events in his place outside the residence.

In this article

1304009756bio charles 206

King Charles III

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!