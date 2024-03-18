Is the BBC really gearing up for an announcement from the royal family?

Social media has been abuzz with rumors that answers about Princess Kate Middleton’s whereabouts are coming soon. However, the BBC — and Buckingham Palace, for that matter — has yet to confirm anything about a royal announcement, despite #RoyalAnnouncement continuing to trend on X.

Internet users are convinced that a mysterious announcement from the royal family is set for Tuesday, March 19, regarding Kate, 42, and her well-being. (Us Weekly has reached out to the BBC for comment.)

The Princess of Wales has halted all public-facing duties since her “planned” abdominal surgery in January. The nature of said surgery has been kept on the low-key side, which led to widespread speculation from royal supporters about her whereabouts.

“Whatever the reason for the operation was, it’s of a personal nature, and Kate wants to keep the details as private as possible,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Perhaps when she’s feeling up to it, she may reveal more, but she’s not making any promises.”

Nearly two months after her surgery, Kate was spotted out for the first time on March 4, alongside her mother, Carole Middleton, in a photo obtained by TMZ. In a similar image, shared by the Daily Mail days later, Kate was spotted in the backseat of a car with her husband, Prince William.

Both images raised some major eyebrows with the internet convinced that the car photos were fake. The royals have yet to address the images of Kate, however, she was forced to speak publicly in a social media statement following a Photoshop controversy which occurred on U.K.’s Mother’s Day. Kate issued her first public statement since her surgery when the internet realized a photo of the Princess of Wales and her three kids ­— Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — appeared to be digitally altered. (Kate confirmed that the photo had been edited, referring to herself as an “amateur photographer.”)

Since the beginning of the year, fans have been convinced that something fishy is going on with the British royals — specifically Kate. Keep scrolling for all the details on the reported BBC announcement, and its validity:

Is the Royal Family Planning a BBC Announcement?

On Sunday, March 17, social media users started using #RoyalAnnouncement, spreading rumors that the BBC was on standby for an announcement from the royal family.

The network has yet to confirm any major news in the pipeline.

It’s also been reported that some outlets — British and otherwise — often receive a heads up regarding any big royal news.

What Is the Reported Royal Family Announcement About?

Some have speculated that answers about Kate will finally be revealed. Whether this be an explanation about her abdominal surgery or a response to ongoing rumors that William is having an affair remains to be seen.

Others have floated rumors that it’s an update on King Charles III, who announced his cancer diagnosis in February.

What Is the Deal With the BBC Logo?

The BBC reportedly changed their Instagram profile photo to a black logo. Some internet sleuths have said the news outlet only makes this adjustment when big news about the royal family is set to be revealed.