One of the royal family’s cheekiest members. Prince Louis has made many meme-worthy impressions over the years with his goofy and relatable personality.

Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed their third child in April 2018. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” read a tweet from Kensington Palace at the time. “The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

Louis joined his older siblings Prince George, born in July 2013, and Princess Charlotte, born in May 2015, in the royal line of succession. Following the death of great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, Louis was bumped up to fourth in line for the British throne. (He sits one place above William’s younger brother, Prince Harry.)

In April 2019, the young royal melted hearts with his adorable 1st birthday portrait as he smiled at the camera for his mother, who took the photo. Later that year, Louis pulled many funny faces during his first Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, waving at onlookers with Charlotte from one of the building’s windows.

Louis got creative in his second round of birthday photos in 2020. The then 2-year-old was pictured playing with rainbow-colored paint — which ended up smeared across his face. “Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday! 🎨,” his parents teased via Instagram.

As he grew older, Louis continued to make headlines with his hilarious reactions during royal events. For the Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, William and Kate’s son stood next to the late monarch and screamed while covering his ears as a group of planes flew over Buckingham Palace. The viral moment was made even more memorable as fans noticed Louis was wearing the same light blue sailor suit his dad wore to the event 37 years prior.

Though he wasn’t present for Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022, Louis was one of many royal family members at King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023 — and his appearance did not disappoint. Not only was then-5-year-old Louis seen yawning multiple times during his grandfather’s Westminster Abbey ceremony, but he disappeared in the middle of the historic event to take a break.

He later rejoined his parents and siblings for the royal procession back to Buckingham Palace, during which he was once again spotted yawning.

Louis showed off even more of his silly side during his first royal engagement at the 3rd Upton Scout Group later that month. While doing his part for The Big Help Out volunteer event — which was held in honor of Charles’ coronation — the little one roasted marshmallows to make s’mores with his family. He proceeded to chow down several of the tasty treats — and spun around in a circle with a blissful expression on his face.

“Think it’s safe to say Prince Louis is a huge fan of digestive biscuits and s’mores just like his dad,” a Twitter user wrote in response to the viral video.

Scroll below to see every time Louis was a total mood over the years: