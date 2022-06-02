A special hand-me-down! For his Trooping the Colour carriage debut, Prince Louis was dressed in the same outfit his dad, Prince William, wore to the event 37 years ago.

On Thursday, June 2, the 4-year-old wore the exact sailor suit William, 39, sported for the parade in 1985. The little ensemble featured a white and navy middy blouse and shorts. This wouldn’t be the first time Louis has sported an archival look. For his first Buckingham Palace balcony appearance in 2019, the then 12-month-old wore a blue and white shirt paired with blue shorts that belonged to Prince Harry when he was a child.

Little Louis made his parade entrance alongside his big sister, Princess Charlotte, 7, and brother Prince George, 8. The royal siblings rode together in the procession, waving to onlookers in celebration of their great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. For the special day, George wore a navy suit while Charlotte was styled in a dainty periwinkle dress.

After their carriage ride, the young royals joined the queen, 96, and their mom, Duchess Kate, on the Buckingham Palace balcony. As the children observed the flypast — which features dozens of aircraft’s soaring above the palace — the siblings displayed animated reactions. In photos, Louis is seen screaming and covering his ears as Charlotte and George gazed excitedly up at the sky. Louis didn’t stop there, he was later seen putting his hands in his mouth and making silly faces, prompting smiles from both the queen and Kate.

For the big day, Kate, 40, looked classic in a white Alexander McQueen coat dress, which she previously wore in 2021, and dangling sapphire earrings. The diamond jewels come from her husband’s late mother Princess Diana’s collection. Diana famously wore the earrings and matching layered necklace during a visit to Canada in 1991 and again to the 1996 Met Gala.

The queen coordinated with her great grandchildren, wearing a soft blue outfit by Angela Kelly and a matching hat. Adding a pop of color, the monarch wore pink lipstick and accessorized with a brooch and pearl necklace.

In addition to the parade, the Platinum Jubilee will include a plethora of events and activities. The monarch will officially mark 70 years on the throne on February 6, making her the first British ruler to ever celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. (She is already the commonwealth’s longest-reigning monarch, surpassing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria in 2015.)

In January, Buckingham Palace announced the initial plans for the celebration, kicking everything off with a nationwide baking competition to create a Jubilee Pudding. The celebration will culminate in a four-day weekend in the U.K. lasting from June 2 through June 5. “The bank holiday will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone,” the palace said in a statement on January 10.