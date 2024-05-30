Queen Camilla recently spent some quality time with her grandkids amid her husband King Charles III’s ongoing cancer battle.

Camilla, 76, and Charles, 75, chatted with Cynthia Erivo, David Harewood and more actors while commemorating the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art’s 120th anniversary during a visit on Wednesday, May 29. It was during the outing that Camilla shared a comment about seeing a performance of Guys and Dolls at London’s Bridge Theater with her grandkids.

“It was fantastic,” she reportedly told actor and RADA alum Daniel Mays, who formerly starred in the production, according to Hello! magazine.

Mays, 46, went on to share more details about Camilla’s night out, stating, “She loved it and she took all her grandkids and they said they had the most incredible night.” Mays also specified that the family saw the show “towards the end” of his run as Nathan Detroit “about three months ago.”

“We were only told on the day there would be an important royal visit, so we were wondering who it was going to be,” he explained. “It’s an immersive production and we were wondering if she was going to be in the seat or standing up. It’s the longest thing and most exhausting thing I’ve ever been a part of — but a great time.”

Camilla shares five grandkids with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Her son, Tom Parker Bowles, shares kids Lola, 16, and Frederick, 14, with his ex-wife, Sara Buys, while Camilla’s daughter, Laura Lopes, shares her daughter Eliza, 16, and twin boys Gus and Louis, 14, with her husband, Harry Lopes.

Camilla is also step-grandmother to Charles’ five grandchildren, whom he shares with his late ex-wife, Princess Diana. Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are parents to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2.

Camilla’s biological grandkids have partaken in several royal events since she and Charles wed in 2005. Frederick, Gus and Louis all acted as some of her Pages of Honor during her and Charles’ May 2023 coronation. Eliza, meanwhile, acted as one of Kate’s bridesmaids during her and William’s 2011 nuptials.

Earlier this year, Camilla made a funny remark about one of her two grandsons named Louis. “I have a Louis grandson … quite a handful,” she quipped while visiting the Isle of Man in March, per Sky News.

While many assumed Camilla was referring to William, 41, and Kate’s youngest child— who is known for his candid reactions and making funny faces at public events — that was not the case. “Buckingham Palace has since clarified that the Queen’s referring to grandson Louis Lopes,” Hello! magazine added in a footnote to their original story about her comment.

It is unknown whether Camilla will be joined by George, Charlotte and Louis at next month’s Trooping the Colour as Kate, 42, continues to remain out of the public eye since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. Due to Charles’ own cancer treatment, the monarch is expected to inspect U.K. military members via a carriage with Camilla rather than on horseback as he did at least year’s event. (Charles was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February and returned to public-facing royal duties last month.)