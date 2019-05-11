Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry announced that their baby boy was named Archie on Wednesday, May 8, and fans have been speculating about the inspiration behind the moniker ever since.

However, one little boy in New Zealand thinks he might have answer.

Archie Somerville-Ryan from Auckland told to Channel 5 News in the U.K. that that the Duke of Sussex, 34, admitted to fancying his name back in October, during the couple’s trip to his home country.

“Harry asked me and my sisters, ‘What’s your name?’ and then we answered back, ‘Scarlet, Beth, and Archie,’” he explained. “And then he said, ‘Archie, I like that name.’”

At that point, Harry called over the Suits alum, 37, to greet to the children. “He introduced our names to Meghan and they kind of, nodded, sort of, when they said our names.”

He added: “When it all ended, my mum said, ‘Imagine if they call it [the baby] Archie.'”

Did little Archie think he would inspire the couple’s big decision? “Well I was just thinking then, and then my friend Gus…said, ‘Nah, it’s probably not. No offense, but it’s probably not.'”

The royal pair announced the birth of their first child on Monday, May 6. “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019,” they wrote on Instagram. “Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

Two days later, when they announced Baby Sussex’s name, Us Weekly decoded that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has several meanings, including “true and bold” in Scotland and “truly brave” in German. Additionally, Harrison translates to “son of Harry.” Archie also pays tribute to Princess Diana, referring to her ancestor Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, from Scotland.

That same day, the couple stepped out for their first public viewing with their baby boy in Windsor Castle. Harry told the press, “I haven’t been in many births. This is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I said, I am so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

