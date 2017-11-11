Aaron Carter looks to be in great shape as he showed off his impressive 45 lb. weight gain after entering rehab.

The “I Want Candy” singer, 29, posted side by side photos on Instagram showing a visible difference in his frame on Friday, November 10, and captioned it, “This is my before and after pics. I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!! My new Music is on its way!”

In the first shot, a jarring photo features the former teen idol taking a selfie that showed his skinny frame and ripped abs. The second photo shows a significant change as a healthy-looking Carter reveals his fuller torso while sporting green hair.

His fans quickly complimented him on his new and improved look, with one writing, “What an amazing transformation we are all so proud you!!” Another commented, “You’re looking great!! I’m happy to hear how much better you feel. Keep it up.”

This isn’t the first time Carter gave his fans a health update. In October he also shared side by side photos after spending two weeks in rehab, captioning them, “From 115 pounds to 145 In a few weeks. On the left 115 on the right 145. Continuing to focus on myself and my health. Sorry I couldn’t wait to show you till 2018. #proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result” with a praying-hands emoji. The Instagram post has since been deleted.

Us Weekly revealed that Carter had re-entered rehab in October after briefly leaving treatment to attend to personal matters.

The decision to seek help came following a tough summer that saw him briefly hospitalized in June after being body-shamed online. The following month, he was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges in Georgia. In September, he was involved in a serious car accident, before authorities visited his home four times in 34 hours due to gun and safety concerns.

