



Jesse Pinkman is riled up! Aaron Paul slammed Toys “R” Us on Thursday, Oct. 23, after the company decided to remove Breaking Bad action figures from its stores.

“Wait, so @ToysRUs pulled all of the Breaking Bad figures from their shelves and still sells Barbie? Hmmmm…I wonder what is more damaging?” Paul, who played Pinkman on the AMC series for five seasons, tweeted. “And what about all of the violent video games you sell @ToysRUs ? Do you still sell those? Florida mom really messed it up for everyone.”

The Emmy Award-winning actor also appeared to jokingly bring President Barack Obama into the conversation. “@BarackObama: Wait, are you serious about the whole @ToysRUs thing?!?” he tweeted. “Yes I am Mr. President. Yes I am.”

Toys “R” Us confirmed to Us Weekly Thursday that they had removed the action figures. “Let’s just say, the action figures have taken an ‘indefinite sabbatical,'” the company told Us in a statement.

Earlier this week, a Florida mom started a petition against Toys “R” Us for selling an action figure of Bryan Cranston’s meth manufacturer character Walter White. Like Paul, the Malcolm in the Middle alum took to social media to air his grievances.

“‘Florida mom petitions against Toys ‘R Us over Breaking Bad action figures.’ I’m so mad, I’m burning my Florida Mom action figure in protest,” Cranston tweeted on Oct. 20. He added on Oct. 22: “Toys R Us puts Breaking Bad toys on ‘indefinite sabbatical.’ Word on the street is that they were sent to Belize. Nicely played Florida Mom.”